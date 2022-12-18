WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 14) Keokuk Chiefs “Cheer” Standout Morgan Salyers Signs With William Penn University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Keokuk High senior Morgan Salyers has had an opportunity to be involved in cheering in the prep ranks since her freshman year at the Lee County school. She’s grateful for that opportunity because it’s led her to where she is today. With her proud parents looking on, Salyers signed with William Penn University earlier today during a 1:00 p.m. ceremony on the KHS campus. She’s now set to “officially” join the WPU Cheerleading Team next season where Abby Reynolds serves as head Cheer and Dance coach. Reynolds was on hand during Morgan’s signing ceremony as well to welcome her to the squad.

Morgan is certainly excited about the aspect of cheering in the college ranks at WPU in the years ahead. The future Early Education major took timeout inside the Keokuk multi-purpose room to offer a little insight on what this day really means to her personally, along with her entire family.

