WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 14) Keokuk Chiefs “Cheer” Standout Morgan Salyers Signs With William Penn University

KHS Cheerleader Has Plans To Major In Early Education Next Year In College Ranks
Keokuk High "Cheer" Standout Morgan Salyers Signs With William Penn University
Keokuk High "Cheer" Standout Morgan Salyers Signs With William Penn University
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Keokuk High senior Morgan Salyers has had an opportunity to be involved in cheering in the prep ranks since her freshman year at the Lee County school. She’s grateful for that opportunity because it’s led her to where she is today. With her proud parents looking on, Salyers signed with William Penn University earlier today during a 1:00 p.m. ceremony on the KHS campus. She’s now set to “officially” join the WPU Cheerleading Team next season where Abby Reynolds serves as head Cheer and Dance coach. Reynolds was on hand during Morgan’s signing ceremony as well to welcome her to the squad.

Morgan is certainly excited about the aspect of cheering in the college ranks at WPU in the years ahead. The future Early Education major took timeout inside the Keokuk multi-purpose room to offer a little insight on what this day really means to her personally, along with her entire family.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 14) Macomb High Lady Bomber Golf Standout Trinity Christensen Signs With Tyler Junior College

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb High Golf Standout Trinity Christensen Signs With Tyler Junior College

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 14) QHS Blue Devils Basketball Team Starts Preparing For Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference Showdown Against The Maroons Of Moline High

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils Begin Preparing For Friday's Conference Game At Molline High

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Dec. 14) QHS Blue Devils Basketball Team Begins To Prepare For Friday's Road Game Against Moline

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 13) Western Illinois Head Women’s Basketball Coach JD Gravina Set To Guide His Team Into Action On The Hardwood In Moline This Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Leathernecks Basketball Team Headed To Moline On Friday

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (December 13) Western Illinois Women's Basketball Team Headed To Moline On Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Saturday (December 17) QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Results From Mascoutah Invitational

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Update

Sports

QHS Blue Devils vs. QND Raiders

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: (December 17th) Lady Raiders Get Big Win Against Moberly

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: (December 17th) Lady Raiders Get Big Win Against Moberly

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: (Saturday December 17th) Hannibal Comes Back Against Rushville; Unity Gets Win Over Griggsville-Perry

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports