WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 14) Undefeated Quincy High Blue Devils Now 24 Hours Away From Western Big 6 Showdown On The Road Against Moline

QHS Blue Devils & MHS Maroons Share Identical (3-0) WB6 Conference Records Heading Into Friday’s Game On The IHSA Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In Class 4-A, Friday’s battle on the IHSA hardwood featuring (7-1) Moline and the (8-0) Quincy High Blue Devils should be a special affair. With both teams entering the highly anticipated contest at historic Wharton Fieldhouse with identical (3-0) records in the Western Big 6 Conference standings, a lot of pride will be on the line when the two team’s tip-off at 7:00 p.m. in the Quad Cities. MHS is riding high on a 7-game winning streak with 6-foot-11 forward Owen Freeman (Iowa Commit) leading the way.

The Blue & White will counter with Cam Brown and Bradley Longcor, III, two slashers that love to create in space and/or shoot the three and score from the 3-point line. QHS head coach Andy Douglas (9th season) recently took timeout from drills at Blue Devil Gym to offer a quick scouting report on the (5-1) Maroons.

