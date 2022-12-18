Winchester invests in two speed limit signs

Speed signs
Speed signs(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - The city of Winchester has a new investment to help crack down on speeding, especially in school zones.

Mayor Rex McIntire said at the Dec. 7 city council meeting they agreed to purchase two mobile speed limit signs that show how fast drivers are going.

McIntire said one sign will most likely be kept in the school zones and the other will be used by the city as needed.

“Police Chief Steve Doolin told me it’s already making an impact down there,” McIntire said. “He’s been down there and watched the people come and see the sign that flashes how fast they’re going. They’ll hit their brake light, slow down and observe the speed limit.”

McIntire said the city had been shopping around for a while since buying the signs new was expensive, costing around $18,000. He said Doolin scored a deal on the two used ones for $2,000 a piece.

