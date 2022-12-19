Health department offers Christmas decoration safety tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many might be putting the final touches on their Christmas decorations this week and the Adams County Health Department has some tips to help keep your kids safe.

Health educator and Safe Kids Adams County coalition coordinator Johanna Voss said when it comes to holiday plants, bright colors can be particularly appealing to young kids.

She said popular plants like mistletoe and holly berries can be poisonous if ingested and should be kept out of reach. She said its important to know the signs of poisoning, as they can mimic stomach flu symptoms.

“You might notice that they start complaining about a stomach ache, feeling nauseous, some vomiting, maybe their vision starts to be a little funny. They start talking about how it’s blurry,” Voss said. “But you might notice some swelling, they might say their throat feels funny.”

She said you can look for signs of plants with missing pieces or broken pots as a sign your child could have gotten into the plants. If you suspect any poisoning, you can take them to the ER or call poison control at 800-222-1222.

Voss said you should also pay attention to how you decorate your Christmas tree. She said parents should have either a button or remote control for the lights, instead of plugging and unplugging them, as children might get curious about the outlets. For ornaments, she said its important to educate your children that they are not toys.

“If the kids think they are toys they are gonna want to play with them so having that conversation with them or again putting them up higher where they can just look but can’t touch,” Voss said.

She said a common injury for kids is they might cut themselves on a broken ornament they either were playing with or wanting to clean up their mess.

She said if you have any candles, keep anything flammable away from the open flame and don’t use them as decorations for trees as battery powered candles are more suited for the job.

