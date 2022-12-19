Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 18th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
David Houston
Natasha Holtmeyer
Maddie Olmsted
BK Turner
Jordan Oenning
Ivan Wear
Emily Battles
Steve Crim
Jonas Tjaden
Jack Sill
Larry Manker Sr.
Sylvie Dedert
Carolee Gorsuch
Margaret Blakeman
Mike Logan
Haylee Lish
Sawyer Vaupel
JJ Vaupel
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.