Blessing Health sees increase in sexual assault cases, enhances care

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Blessing Hospital Emergency Center has seen an increase in sexual assault survivors seeking care and has been enhancing its ability to help these survivors.

They reported seeing a double-digit increase. In 2020, they provided care for 36 sexual assault survivors, In 2022, Blessing officials said that number increased to 51.

Blessing joined a regional network created by the State of Illinois and Frontline Forensics, a private company. This network supplies them with on-call assistance to supplement the expert care provided by specially-trained nurses that are helping patients in a nine-county area of Illinois, which includes Blessing.

Blessing reported that their emergency center has 13 already trained registered nurses who can provide care and related assistance to sexual assault survivors. These nurses are known as Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, or SANE. They are trained to do medical-forensic exams and collect evidence, which is in compliance with the Sexual Assault Survivor Emergency Treatment Act.

“Our nurses who respond to sexual assault cases have more than 40 hours of classroom education and have completed several components of clinical education,” said Karla Paris, RN, director, Blessing Emergency Center and member of the department’s sexual assault nurse examiner team.

The collaboration with Frontline Forensics will allow Blessing to provide 24/7 care to adult and adolescent sexual assault victims.

“Frontline Forensics is excited to partner with Blessing Hospital in an effort to provide continued coverage for survivor-centered care across the western region of Illinois,” said Chief Executive Officer and Company Founder Kristin McGrath. “Our mission is to place the priority on the health and safety of the patient first. We provide knowledgeable and compassionate medical-forensic care and evidence collection while creating a supportive role for SANEs and a sustainable solution for hospitals.”

The Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault reported that 1 in 3 women in the United States experience some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime. For men, that number is 1 in 6. To learn more, click here.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, contact Quanada at 217-223-2030 or visit their website for more resources.

