Christmas concert remembers late Quincy Park Band director

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon marked the end of the 2022 concert season for the Quincy Park Band.

While holiday favorites like O Come All Ye Faithful and Sleigh Ride echoed through the walls of the Kroc Center Worship Theater, a deeper meaning behind the band’s Christmas concert took place.

Sunday marks five months since Keith Wiemelt had passed away from a fatal car accident.

Wiemelt had served as the band’s director this past summer while being a part of the band since his sophomore year of high school.

“He was one of those kids that you didn’t have to beg him to practice, he always practiced on his own,” Keith Wiemelt’s father Kirby Wiemelt said. “He would go outside and play and the whole neighborhood knew all of the music he was playing.”

Upon graduating from Quincy University with a degree in education and fine arts, Wiemelt served as band director at multiple institutions including John Wood Community College, Quincy Notre Dame, Quincy PMO Band and Mark Twain High School in Center, Mo., while also teaching at for some time in Nauvoo-Colussa.

“He did so much things in music that we didn’t even know about until after he passed away,” Kirby Wiemelt said. “He was doing music lessons, he would find instruments for kids.”

The current Quincy Park Band conductor, Pam Potter, taught Keith Wiemelt to appreciate music at a young age.

“I met Keith when he was in fifth grade and I started him on trumpet and taught him through grade school and high school,” Potter said. “He was a very good student and did everything that was asked of him.”

Keith Wiemelt also served as Fine Arts Director at the Salvation Army in Quincy.

While Potter said the talent he displayed will never be seen again, his impact on music in the region will remain.

“Next to his family, music was the most important part of his life,” Potter said

Keith Wiemelt was also responsible for starting a youth brass band at the Quincy Salvation Army.

He played with the Heidelberg German Band for nearly two decades. Keith Wiemelt is a founding member of the 12th St. Brass Quintet and has played with the group for 20 years.

Keith Wiemelt passed away at age 42.

Click here for Keith Wiemelt’s obituary

