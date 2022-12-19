Few Rain/Snow Showers Today; Then Focus Turns to Cold & Snow Thursday

This week is shaping up to be quite the week in the world of weather!

A weakening area of low pressure will start off the week on Monday, bringing the potential for a few light rain or snow showers to the region. Precipitation potential is highest west of the Mississippi River. Impacts should remain minor, if any, and will more so set the mood for the rest of the week. Highs on Monday will climb higher than previous days, into the mid 30′s.

Calm weather will persist Tuesday and Wednesday with slightly below average temps and plenty of clouds. The focus then turns to the impending storm system on Thursday and the cold that follows.

Confidence is increasing in the potential for accumulating snow on Thursday. Exact timing and amounts cannot be pinned down just yet however. There remains uncertainty on the exact storm track and timing, which would impact snowfall accumulations. Regardless, the combination of accumulating snow and strong winds will make travel difficult on Thursday . With many traveling for the holidays, this will be important to keep in mind.

Behind the system, strong winds will continue on Friday ushering in dangerously cold air. Blowing snow and wind chills below zero will make Friday feel more like the heart of winter as opposed to late December. Cold air continues through Christmas.

