Funding authorized for Hannibal Stormwater Project

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Missouri Congressman Sam Graves announced the passing of an act that will allocate $3.5 million for repairing some of downtown Hannibal’s stormwater system.

Graves announced on Monday that the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 will now be added as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023.

Graves said the act was passed in both the House and the Senate, they are now just waiting for the president’s signature.

“The passage of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 brings us one step closer to securing this funding for Hannibal,” Graves said. “During the Flood of 2019, part of Hannibal’s stormwater system collapsed, nearly flooding large swaths of downtown Hannibal. The Corps fixed part of the damages near the levee, but there is still more work to be done. This authorization sends a clear message that historic downtown Hannibal is worth protecting for future generations.”

When the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 is signed into law, Congress will need to appropriate funding for it to be distributed to Hannibal.

Graves said securing this funding will be a top priority.

