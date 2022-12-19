Hancock County farmer granted $20K from USDA

BOWEN, Ill. (WGEM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that they are granting over $5 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy for people across rural Illinois. One of the recipients is Hancock County farmer Kendall Bollin.

The USDA said the $20,000 grant will help Bollin purchase and install an energy efficient grain dryer in Bowen, Illinois.

The grain dryer is anticipated to save the farm more than $3,400 a year in annual energy costs by replacing 50,348 kilowatt hours of electricity per year. That much electricity is enough to power four homes.

“People in rural America provide the everyday essentials we all depend on,” Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said. “Through the Inflation Reduction Act, farmers and business owners in rural Illinois have partners they can depend on in the Biden-Harris Administration and USDA, as we invest in affordable, clean energy, good-paying jobs and thriving communities.”

