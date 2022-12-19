Hospital Report: December 19, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jeffrey “Jeff” Steinkamp age 71, of Quincy died on December 17 in the Emergency Room of Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Norma J. Obert, age 92, of Quincy died on December 16 in Good Samaritan Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

James A. “Jim” Briscoe age 75, of Quincy died on December 15 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Lorenz “Larry” John Lepper, 79, of Columbia, MO, passed away December 15, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports

Caleb Washburn & Alexis Jones of Qunicy, IL...boy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 17th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 16th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 16, 2022

Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:33 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 16, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 15th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 15, 2022

Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:43 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 15, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 14th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 14, 2022

Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:40 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 14, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 13th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 13, 2022

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 13, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 12th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.