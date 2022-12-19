Hospital Report: December 19, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jeffrey “Jeff” Steinkamp age 71, of Quincy died on December 17 in the Emergency Room of Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Norma J. Obert, age 92, of Quincy died on December 16 in Good Samaritan Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

James A. “Jim” Briscoe age 75, of Quincy died on December 15 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Lorenz “Larry” John Lepper, 79, of Columbia, MO, passed away December 15, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports

Caleb Washburn & Alexis Jones of Qunicy, IL...boy

