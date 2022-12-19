Iowa Farmland Values Hit All-Time High

Harvest Season
Harvest Season(KEYC)
By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, IA (KTIV) - The value of an acre of farmland in Iowa, on average, is $11,411 an acre. That’s a 17 percent jump from last year. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is higher this year than at any other point since Iowa State University began surveying values in 1941.

Iowa farmland value has increased 29 percent from last year. Rarely, since 1941, have land values increased more than 15 percent in one year’s time, the highest value rising more than 32.5 percent in 2011.

Although most people would blame inflation for the land’s value to increase, it was not the driving force. Commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates through the summer of 2022 had far more of an influence, according to Wendong Zhang, Associate Professor of Economics and Faculty Affiliate of the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University.

“The Federal Reserve seems to be determined to keep raising interest rates until they get a firm control on inflation. This is a tricky balance because the larger and quicker interest rates hikes run, the risk of slowing down the economy, potentially to a recession,” said Zhang. While he noted that higher interest rates put downward pressure on the farmland market. The true effects on the land’s value take up to two years to truly surface.

And although the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates, only 19 percent of the state’s farmland is for sale. The other 81 percent is already bought and paid for, causing the fluctuation in values not to affect most farmer’s purchasing decisions. According to Zhang’s findings, 81% of Iowa’s farmland is completely paid for, so the rate changes do not have much of an effect on farmer’s land purchasing decisions.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Willis
Two injured in Adams County crash, driver fled on foot
Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law requiring insurance and managed health plans to provide...
New year to bring new laws in Illinois
QHS And QND In The Tri-State Sports Spotlight
WATCH: QHS vs. QND Basketball
Former Payson teacher under investigation faces emergency order of protection
Former Payson teacher under investigation also faces emergency order of protection
1258 W. Washington is currently occupied by Griggsville-Pittsfield Veterinary Clinic where...
Barbeque restaurant coming to Pittsfield next year

Latest News

Sunday afternoon's Christmas concerts paid tribute to the late Keith Wiemelt, who was the...
Christmas concert remembers late Quincy Park Band director
Jeff Steinkamp
Longtime Quincy resident and leader passes away
The Mark Twain Association of Realtors will give a Placemaking grant from the National...
Canton receives a grant for Veterans Memorial Park
Christmas is a week away and Christmas tree farms are starting to wrap up their sales for the...
Local Christmas tree farm sees steady sales