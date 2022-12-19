Longtime Quincy resident and leader passes away

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy civic leader Jefferey Steinkamp has passed away.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home announced Steinkamp’s death occurred late Saturday night at Blessing Hospital’s emergency room.

Steinkamp was a former City Engineer, Quincy Airport Director, Park Board member and aeronautics commissioner.

In his time on these boards, Steinkamp helped bring new essential air service carriers to Quincy while also voting to contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars into multiple city projects.

Most recently, Steinkamp was the Quincy Riverfront Development Cooperation President where he worked on other projects.

Last Wednesday, he attended the Quincy Park Board meeting advocating for a one-time donation of $25,000 to cover operational costs like administrative expenses, the creation of a new website and legal fees for the newly formed committee.

Park Board President John Frankenhoff said Steinkamp will be remembered for his can-do attitude.

“He was definitely committed and definitely one of the harder working commissioners we’ve ever had,” Frankenhoff said. “He invested a lot of time and he wasn’t afraid to get out there and meet people and research problems.”

Frankenhoff added that Steinkamp’s tendency to throw in a “dad joke” every so often will be missed.

Aeronautics Committee Member Orville Jones said Steinkamp’s passion for the city will be missed.

”It was not a part of his ego, he just did a great job and was always willing to learn and always willing to help in any way that he could,” Jones said. “I sometimes used the term that he could walk with kings but never alienated himself from those who weren’t.”

Steinkamp is survived by his wife and their daughters.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home at 823 Broadway Street in Quincy.

