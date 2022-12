LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Lewis County District Manager Roger Goings reported that Monticello, Mo. is under a 48-hour boil order.

The order when into effect at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Goings said residents and businesses are encouraged to boil their water through10:230 a.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.