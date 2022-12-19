Quincy holiday trash pick-up

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the holidays coming, your trash pick-up day may be altered in Quincy.

Central Services Superintendent of Sanitation John Schafer said items like Christmas trees and wreaths can be brought to the compost site on radio road to be disposed of after the holidays

As far as day-to-day trash goes, Schafer said Central Services will be closed Friday, Dec 23. Services will not be altered until after the holiday weekend.

“But there will be garbage and recycle service pick up on Friday the 23rd,” Shafer said. “There won’t be any pick up on [Dec.] 26th or Jan. 2. Those will be picked up on Tuesday, with the regular Tuesday routes.”

Schafer said make sure you put wrapping paper in your regular trash bin because it is not recyclable.

