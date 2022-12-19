Shelbina Police pass out over 300 stockings to kids

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Local officers are giving back to the community for the holidays by handing out stockings to students.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelbina Police Department handed out over 300 stockings to students at the North and South Shelby Schools.

Stockings were filled with stickers, candy and a little toy for the kids, as well as Santa Claus making an appearance.

Shelbina Chief of Police Jeff Brown said doing this builds their relationship with kids in the community.

“We need to be involved with our kids lives. That way if they have any troubles in their lives they’ll feel comfortable coming to us and talking to us about anything, weather it’s good or bad,” Brown said.

Brown said it’s important for law enforcement to get involved with the kids in their community.

“It’s very important because some of them may not have as much as others,” Brown said. “You saw it today, the smiles on their faces is precious and that’s exactly what we’re here to do.”

The Shelbina Police Department also delivered meals to families for Christmas as another way to give back to the community.

