Three local basketball players recall playing in Illinois-Missouri Bragging Rights game

QUINCY (WGEM) - The annual Illinois-Missouri rivalry has always held a special interest for local basketball fans on both sides of the Mississippi River.

But at no time was there more local interest in the Bragging Rights showdown than during the decade of the 1980s when almost every year a player with local ties played in the game.

The 2022 edition of the game will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Bragging Rights game has been played in St. Louis every year since 1980 but was not played in 1982. Illinois leads the all-time series (which started in 1932) 33-19 after last season’s 88-63 victory.

During the 1980s, Quincy High’s Bruce Douglas wore the blue and orange of Illinois, and Palmyra’s Greg Church and Mike Foster donned the black and gold of Missouri.

Douglas, after a storied career at QHS where he helped lead the Blue Devils to the 1981 Illinois Class AA state championship, became a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and still holds school records for career assists and steals. He was a third-round draft choice of the Sacramento Kings in the 1986 NBA Draft, playing in eight games for the Kings.

Church played key roles on several successful Palmyra teams prior to going to Missouri. He was a Quincy Herald-Whig Player of the Year and made numerous All-State teams. While at Missouri, he earned the nickname “The Hammer” for his hard-nosed defense and rebounding.

Foster, a Missouri two-sport all-stater from Palmyra where he played basketball for his Hall of Fame father Don Foster, turned down an opportunity to play quarterback at Nebraska under legendary coach Tom Osborne, to remain instate and play basketball under another legendary coach Norm Stewart.

In reverse order, the three shared their thoughts about the Bragging Rights game.

GREG CHURCH (Missouri)

1988-89 Missouri lost 87-84 (2 pts)

1987-88 Missouri lost 75-63 (2 pts, 1 reb)

1986-87 Missouri lost 92-74 (2 reb)

1985-86 Missouri lost 67-55 (2 pts)

What did playing in this game mean to you? What did playing in this game mean to the team?

“It was always fun playing in a rivalry games. When you see the arena packed with half of the arena wearing black/gold and other half in blue/orange, it creates cool atmosphere. Typically, we were both ranked in the AP Top 25 when the game took place so that was extra incentive to win. I wasn’t recruited by Illinois but several of my teammates were. They wanted to win to prove they made the right choice by going to MU.”

What is your favorite personal memory of playing in the game?

“Unfortunately in my four years, we lost every game to Illinois. I think my senior year we were ahead by 20 points at halftime and gave it away at the end. Not a great memory, but …”

As a former player in the game, do you make sure and watch it on TV?

“I used to go to the game. It is a very fun atmosphere. I will watch it on TV and, of course, I will be cheering for the Tigers!”

Who will win this year’s game?

“I believe the Tigers will have a tough time with Illinois. They have more size than Mizzou and the (Terrance) Shannon kid is a pretty good player with experience.”

BRUCE DOUGLAS (Illinois)

1985-86 Illinois wins 67-55 (8 pts, 4 reb, 5 assists)

1984-85 Illinois wins 65-50 (8 pts, 4 reb, 5 assists)

1983-84 Illinois wins 66-60 (7 pts, 1 reb, 1 assist)

1982-83 No Game

What did playing in this game mean to you? What did playing in this game mean to the team?

“The Bragging Rights game has been and always will be one of the most meaningful games for the University of Illinois that I competed in during my career. Growing up in Quincy on the Missouri border and competing on the outside courts against many of the Missouri athletes and schools at a young age created a natural rivalry. When I arrived at Illinois it was not only a game that I looked forward too, but also a game that both the team and I knew we could never lose. The one game a year that I never lost during my career at Illinois.”

What is your favorite personal memory of playing in the game?

“I think for me all of my favorite memories include having my family in attendance, so the very first game we played Missouri in the Checkerdome was electric. I remember at the end of the game on our way to my first of three Bragging Rights victory, like it was yesterday, looking up in the crowd and hearing my family yell ‘ILL-INI,’ it doesn’t get any better than that.”

As a former player in the game, do you make sure and watch it on TV?

“It is still the one game I don’t miss every year and if you’re at my house you can count on watching the Illinois-Missouri Bragging Rights game on my 82-inch big screen. You will probably need some earplugs because I normally get loud!”

Who will win this year’s game?

“I like the athleticism of Illinois, but Missouri is always prepared and very competitive every year. I have to go with Illinois and I think Illinois will win 84-70.”

MIKE FOSTER (Missouri)

1980-81 Missouri lost 84-62 (2 reb, 1 assist)

1979-80 Missouri wins 67-66 (at Assembly Hall)

1978-79 Missouri lost 69-57 (at Hearnes Center)

1977-78 Missouri lost 96-85 (at Assembly Hall)

What did playing in this game mean to you? What did playing in this game mean to your team?

“It was pretty exciting because we were both pretty good teams. I remember playing in the very first game in St. Louis. I can remember both Bruce Douglas and Michael Payne (Quincy High standouts) sitting behind our bench because we were recruiting them. It was always fun for us to play Illinois and Coach (Lou) Henson.”

What is your favorite personal memory of playing in the game?

“My senior year was the first time it was called the Bragging Rights game and played at the Checkerdome in St. Louis. We had won the year before in Champaign. Illinois had a lot of guys back and it was the last game before the Christmas break. The weather was horrible, guys had their parents there and it was a getaway game. We might have had more focus on the weather and getting home than on the game (a 22-point loss).”

As a former player in the game, do you make sure and watch it on TV?

“Absolutely, I watch it every year. It’s not like the Kansas game where there’s a lot of vitriol. It’s a fun game to watch.”

Who will win this year’s game?

“Of course, Mizzou is gonna win. How about 85-80?”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.