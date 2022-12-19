WCU parking structure to reopen as surface lot, owner says

QUINCY (WGEM) - The owner of the former parking garage at Fifth and Jersey streets said plans are moving ahead to open a surface parking lot on that site this spring.

Lynn Wiewel, who inherited the WCU Building on Maine Street and the adjacent parking garage from her late father, said in an email Monday that Architechnics is leading the design portion of the project.

“Architechnics is in charge of this and other projects for us and has done truly phenomenal work,” Wiewel wrote. “Marschel Wrecking did a great job of ‘demoing’ the structure quickly and professionally. We are now partnering with … other local business in order to continue with our plans of reopening the surface lot. We are hopeful this will be ready sometime in the first quarter of 2023.”

Architechnics President Todd Moore was unavailable for comment on Monday.

Wiewel said the lot will remain a private parking facility and that “all demolition permits have and will be obtained from the city (of Quincy) as needed.”

Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said Wiewel and business partner Andi Ash will need to present plans and obtain a permit if they decide to add a covered “canopy” to the lot.

“We are also currently evaluating the potential to have the parking covered once more,” Wiewel said. “We are working on these plans now and if we were to move forward, would anticipate this to be started later in 2023.”

The garage sustained significant structural damage and has been closed since mid-March. Marschel’s demolition began in September and was completed approximately five weeks later.

Ash, owner of Wiewel and Ash Accounting, is a longtime business partner of Wiewel’s late father, Tim.

Wiewel currently lives in St. Louis and is marketing development director for an insurance benefits provider. She is owner/president of the WCU Tower Corporation and PDQ parking garage.

“My father always advised that he wanted his tenants to have a safe, secure and reasonably priced option in downtown Quincy, and I intend to keep the same motto,” Wiewel wrote. “There is such a great energy and sense of community when you are able to work or live downtown; I hope that by offering several different office space options, affordable rent and private parking, we can do our part in continuing to attract new business to the area.

