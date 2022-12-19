Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri

While a few rain and snow showers are possible on Monday, a much larger storm system will head our way for Thursday and Friday.

While a few snow showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday evening and overnight, it appears as though most of the impacts will hold off until Thursday. On Thursday, a strengthening low-pressure system will sweep across the Midwest. As it does so, it will bring a strong shot of very cold arctic air in behind it. The potential exists for decent snowfall accumulation with this storm, depending upon the exact track. A track just to the South of the Tri-States will keep the region on the colder side and will prolong snowfall, leading to higher totals. A track too far South would limit snow intensity and accumulations. Likewise, a track over the Tri-States could see some milder air get pulled in, allowing for a brief period of rain or wintry mix, which would also cut down totals.

Regardless of exact snow totals, travel will likely be hazardous Thursday and Friday . Winds will become quite strong as the system strengthens overhead and to the East. This will lead to blowing snow concerns across much of the Midwest Thursday night and throughout Friday. In addition to the blowing snow, temperatures will be plummeting into the single digits and even below zero overnight. Combined with the strong winds, wind chills will also likely fall well below zero. Anyone planning on travelling for the holidays may want to do so before Thursday, or have alternative plans available incase the weather becomes too hazardous. Conditions will begin to calm on Christmas Eve, but the extreme cold will hold on through to Christmas.

