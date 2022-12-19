WGEM Sports Sunday (December 18) Quincy University Hawks Post A Dramatic 59-54 Overtime Victory At Pepsi Arena To Win The Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic Championship

QUINCY, ILLINOIS (WGEM) -Find a way to make plays. That’s exactly what the Hawks did in a tough, physical game against the Lake Superior State University Lakers. QU came away as Hansen – Spear Funeral Home Classic champions after the 59-54 win in overtime.

Zion Richardson and Isaiah Foster were named to the All–Tournament team, while Richardson was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Both teams seemed to start slow on the offensive side, through the first four minutes of action the score was 7-4 in favor of LSSU. The Hawks went on a 7-0 run over the middle part of the half to take a three-point lead with just under seven minutes left. QU would have the 25-24 advantage after the opening 20 minutes.

The Lakers would open the 2nd half on a 7-0 run of their own to take a 31-27 lead, Nate Shockey hit a pair of free throws to stop the run. LSSU would see its largest lead of the contest at 36-29 with 14 minutes left. From that point on, the Hawks slowly cut into the deficit. Zion Richardson hit a three to tie the game at 40. Both teams would see the lead swing in their favor down the stretch, but extra basketball would be needed to decide the contest as it was knotted at 50.

Despite not hitting a shot from the field, the Hawks went 9 of 10 from the free throw line in the extra session to secure the victory. With a minute left in the overtime period, Solomon Gustafson blocked a jumper, in which Foster secured the defensive rebound. That rebound forced the Lakers to foul and Malik Hardmon made the free throws to give the Hawks the 56-54 lead at that point.

QU’s Zion Richardson finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals. Teammate Isaiah Foster had a strong 11 points, 5 rebound, 3 assists effort while Malik Hardmon chipped in with 14 points?

After the holiday break, the Hawks will hit the road for GLVC play as they travel to Truman State University on Thursday, January 5, 2023 for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

