Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 20th, 2022

QUINCY (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Braden Kurtz

Sumir Miller

Hope Rush

Linda Davis

Debbie Anderson

Keegan Klauser

Dakota Fox

Cody Campbell

Brittany Stambaugh

Fiona Nichols

Krista Wilson

Teresa Murphy-Kerr

Josey Parker

Denise Dade

Jayquinn Clay

ANNIVERSARIES

Glen & Glenda Stark

Bob & Laverda Gleckler

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.