City of Keokuk to implement vacant property ordinance

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Officials in Lee County are seeing an abundance of vacant properties.

Butch and Mary Wrieden have lived in Keokuk for their entire lives.

They moved into their Des Moines Street home in 2019, and Butch thinks the property next to theirs is an eye sore.

“It’s a shack, they’ve just let it go, I mean it can be repaired, but it’d take a lot of money and a lot of time. That’s what I used to do, buy houses like that and rebuild them,” Butch Wreiden said.

He said with his experience in flipping houses, he believes it should be torn down instead of repaired.

This is one example why the city of Keokuk is introducing an ordinance to keep track of properties that are vacant, to prevent them from deteriorating to a state in which they can no longer be repaired.

Code Enforcement and Building Official Casey Barnes said there are more than 250 vacant properties in Keokuk and the vacant property registration process should improve Keokuk’s overall morale.

“For the neighborhoods for everybody’s just self-respect, community respect, for prosperity, safety is a huge issue,” Barnes said.

Barnes said she and other city officials are concerned about people making choices that may be compromising to their health and overall safety.

“We have a lot of unoccupied homes or buildings that have been occupied by people that may unknowingly put themselves in harms with no electricity, no water, default to disrepair of the structure,” Barnes said.

The Wreiden’s believe the ordinance could help clean up the cities eye sores, as long as it is enforced on everyone.

The ordinance should go into effect within the first few weeks of January.

Barns said residents will be notified if they have a vacant property that needs to be registered with the city.

The initial registration fee is $200, but those who register early will only need to pay $50 to register.

Barnes said for residents to contact her or Pam Broomhall (Community Development Director) at City Hall, should there be questions.

