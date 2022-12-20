City of New London continues work to get cybersecurity

New London City Hall
New London City Hall(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Plans are moving forward in New London, Missouri to get bring cybersecurity to the city.

Mayor Mary White said the city has never had cybersecurity before, but they are working to change that.

She said getting cybersecurity can protect residents’ tax information and water and sewer bills.

White said she wants to protect the city against ransomware attacks, like the one that happened in Quincy.

“They went through that and that was horrible,” White said. “You lose all your records, you’re shut down because you did not have any equipment, no computers, no nothing. It’s something that is coming. We have to do it.”

The city has contacted several companies and they plan to choose one at their January City Council meeting.

