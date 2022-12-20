City of Quincy to improve technology and systems

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council took a number of votes that will improve your experience attending or watching the council meeting from home, Monday night.

All 13 aldermen present approved a recommendation for $10,477.65 to replace the current microphone system in the council chambers.

Quincy IT Manager Corey Dean said the problem they ran into is, the microphone company they previously received a quote from, stopped manufacturing the microphones the city needed. So they had issues finding replacement parts.

“It gets away from an analog type of device and goes more with a digital variably adjustable,” Dean said. “Which, if you get quiet audio out of one alderman one day, it should boost it up and help to regulate everything to make it a much more enjoyable experience for everybody in the council chambers and watching at home.”

Aldermen also approved a recommendation to spend no more than $65,000 to purchase replacements for old computers.

They also approved a recommendation for a temporary building permit software solution that the Planning and Development department uses.

Deans said these improvements are all a part of a plan to update technology at city hall.

Quincy aldermen also adopted several other resolutions and ordinances.

Councilmen adopted a resolution to enter an agreement with Adams County to use a city-owned alley-way between 5th and 6th Street and Vermont and a county-owned parking lot to help provide more parking at the Adams County Court House.

Eight aldermen voted yes and five voted no to pay $3,500 for a city housing assessment.

