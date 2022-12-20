Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the popular social media app from Department of State-issued devices. Ardoin joins others, including Republican governors, who have issued similar ban citing the platform's Chinese ownership and growing national security worries.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.

The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created by its owner, ByteDance Ltd. The requirements would apply to the executive branch — with exemptions for national security, law enforcement and research purposes — and don’t appear to cover Congress, where a handful of lawmakers maintain TikTok accounts.

TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens and has become the second-most popular domain in the world. But there’s long been bipartisan concern in Washington that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to seize American user data or try to push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

Speaking Friday, CIA Director William Burns said Beijing can “insist upon extracting the private data of a lot of TikTok users in this country and also to shape the content of what goes on to TikTok as well to suit the interests of the Chinese leadership.”

“I think those are real challenges and a source of real concern,” Burns told PBS. He declined to take a position on congressional efforts to limit TikTok.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was pushing to include the TikTok provision in the big year-end bill, her office said. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who authored a version of the TikTok bill that passed the Senate last week, called the government device ban “the first major strike against Big Tech enacted into law.”

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously noted that TikTok is incorporated in the U.S. and is bound by American laws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

