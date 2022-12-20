Extreme Cold and Blowing Snow

Wind chill values will be some of the coldest we have seen in over 10 years
Wind chill values will be some of the coldest we have seen in over 10 years(Brian Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, it is our advice here in the StormTrak Weather Center for you to get the errands that you need to get taken care of completed by the end of the day on Wednesday. Traveling long distances from Thursday morning through Friday will be hazardous. We are expecting snow to accumulate throughout the day on Thursday. We expect the snow to start between 6 o’clock and 9 o’clock in the morning but it may hold off until noon.

There may be a few locations that make it to 6 inches. This will be tough to measure with the...
There may be a few locations that make it to 6 inches. This will be tough to measure with the wind(Brian Inman)

Once the snow gets going, it is going to be very very windy. We expect to see wind gusts in excess of 40 mph through the duration of the snow. This will reduce visibility to less than a mile for most of the region. Whiteout or blizzard-like conditions are possible on Thursday. There will not be much snow if any on Friday, but it will be just as windy if not windier.

Wind will gust to 50 miles per hour Friday
Wind will gust to 50 miles per hour Friday(Brian Inman)

The wind forecasts for Friday are near 50 mph. We will have wind chill values that are down to 30 below zero. Have your cell phone charger with you. Have your phone fully charged. I’m telling you to gas up your vehicle before Wednesday night. It’s not that you can’t get out on Thursday or Friday. It’s just that it’s going to be so doggone miserable with the windchill and blowing snow. Be safe, be smart and be well.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinkamp
Jeffrey Steinkamp, longtime Quincy civic leader, dies
Travel will not be easy across much of the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill
The entire region remains under a Winter Storm Watch.
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watches Issued

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tueday Afternoon
StormTrak Weather Tueday Afternoon
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
The entire region remains under a Winter Storm Watch.
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watches Issued
Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill