Extreme Cold and Blowing Snow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, it is our advice here in the StormTrak Weather Center for you to get the errands that you need to get taken care of completed by the end of the day on Wednesday. Traveling long distances from Thursday morning through Friday will be hazardous. We are expecting snow to accumulate throughout the day on Thursday. We expect the snow to start between 6 o’clock and 9 o’clock in the morning but it may hold off until noon.

There may be a few locations that make it to 6 inches. This will be tough to measure with the wind (Brian Inman)

Once the snow gets going, it is going to be very very windy. We expect to see wind gusts in excess of 40 mph through the duration of the snow. This will reduce visibility to less than a mile for most of the region. Whiteout or blizzard-like conditions are possible on Thursday. There will not be much snow if any on Friday, but it will be just as windy if not windier.

Wind will gust to 50 miles per hour Friday (Brian Inman)

The wind forecasts for Friday are near 50 mph. We will have wind chill values that are down to 30 below zero. Have your cell phone charger with you. Have your phone fully charged. I’m telling you to gas up your vehicle before Wednesday night. It’s not that you can’t get out on Thursday or Friday. It’s just that it’s going to be so doggone miserable with the windchill and blowing snow. Be safe, be smart and be well.

