Former QHS star Brock not surprised by NFL success of former Iowa State quarterback teammate

QUINCY (WGEM) - Jirehl Brock grew up rooting for the San Francisco 49ers.

If possible, he’s even more of a diehard fan now that his former Iowa State teammate Brock Purdy is the starting quarterback for the 49ers and taking the NFL by storm while becoming a dominant topic on talk shows after winning three straight games.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Brock, the all-time leading rusher at Quincy High School who just completed his junior year. “He was always a fiery competitor. I knew he could thrive at the next level.”

Brock spent three years lining up next to Purdy in the Cyclones huddle as well as taking handoffs and catching passes from Purdy, who was the last player picked by San Francisco in the seventh round (pick 262) of the NFL draft and hence earned the honorary title of “Mr. Irrelevant.”

“His grittiness and competitiveness are unbelievable,” Brock said. “During winter workouts we’d have competitions. I’m faster than him but we’d have these races and he’d beat me. He just had a relentless will to win.”

Purdy, who was a two-time All-Big 12 first-team selection in 2020 and 2021 and second-team in 2019, entered the national conscience during a Week 13 matchup against Miami after starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. Purdy finished the 33-17 victory by completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first “Mr. Irrelevant” to throw a touchdown pass in a regular season game.

The next week, Purdy became the only quarterback in his first career start to beat a team led by eight-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Purdy threw two more TD passes and after the 35-7 victory the team sent out a tweet dubbing Purdy as “Mr. Relevant.” He was the topic of nearly every NFL show on ESPN.

Then last Thursday Purdy tossed two more TDs as the 49ers (10-4) beat Seattle 21-13 to wrap up the NFC West title. Since taking over for Garoppolo, Purdy has completed 58 of 84 passes for 612 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. He also has rushed for a TD.

For Brock, he’s excited his former college quarterback is now leading the NFL team he grew up rooting for and garnering a lot of national attention.

“I’ve always been a 49ers fan. Frank Gore (former 49ers running back) is why I started wearing No. 21,” Brock said.

Brock says he tries to catch 49ers games when his schedule allows.

“I try to watch them whenever I can,” Brock said. “But our schedules are pretty full on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays so it is difficult.”

Brock, meanwhile, is recovering from surgery on a broken right foot eight weeks ago. He’s home for the holidays with family but still in a walking boot.

He tweaked his right ankle in a game against Kansas and then broke his foot against Oklahoma State. Brock finished the season with 445 rushing yards on 99 carries with three TDs, and caught 21 passes for 113 yards and one TD. His season started fast with 100-yard rushing games in victories against Southeast Missouri and rival Iowa.

“It’s a game of injuries,” Brock said matter of factly. “I’ll rehab and be 100 percent when spring ball comes around in April.

During his illustrious career at QHS, Brock said he missed just one game because of an ACL sprain. While at QHS, Brock rushed for 5,135 yards and 78 TDs while scoring 91 overall touchdowns.

While recovering at home, Brock will have an opportunity to watch Purdy and the 49ers as the regular season nears completion and the postseason just around the corner. After nine days off after beating Seattle, the 49ers host Washington at 3:05 p.m. Saturday in a Christmas Eve game.

And now that Brock has a personal relationship with the quarterback of his favorite NFL team, has he hit up Purdy for some 49ers swag?

“Not yet!” Brock said with a laugh. “He came back to Ames during the bye week. I wanted him to get his feet wet first.

“Then, I’ll hit him up.”

