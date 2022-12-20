How to prevent your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches

MACOMB (WGEM) - As the Tri-State region prepares for subzero temperatures and arctic-like wind chill values this weekend, here’s what you need to know on how how to keep your pipes from freezing.

Travis Gage, Director of Service at EPH Service Co., said his workers haven’t been on any pipe-related calls yet, but he expects that to change early next week.

”Make sure that all of your pipes are in a controlled environment, and if it gets really cold, really subzero, opening up your cabinets, kitchen cabinets, bathroom cabinets and you don’t necessarily have to put heat in them, but just make sure air is circulating through those cabinets,” Gage said.

If there are pipes that are exposed, Gage recommends insulating them.

The biggest thing, he said, is to minimize the amount of cold hair coming into the home.

”A lot of these newer homes, you’ll actually have your plumbing running in the ceiling of your garage,” he said. “They [homeowners] leave for the day and they don’t ensure that the garage door closes and then all of those pipes are exposed to the cold air coming in.”

While it may be common for homeowners to leave their faucets running to a trickle, Gage does not recommend that as he said it runs a higher risk for drain lines to freeze.

Up to this point, workers at EPH Service Co. have seen an influx in furnace related calls.

Gage said it’s not at all unusual for one worker to run between four and eight calls per day.

To prevent furnace related problems, he recommends an annual inspection.

