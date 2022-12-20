Lee County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in thefts

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an uptick in thefts in the area, and they want you to report any suspicious activity you may see.

Detective Sergeant Clint Wray said there’s been an increase of catalytic converter thefts and scam phone calls.

Wray said the converters are typically stolen and re-sold for profit.

He wants you to report things that might be out of the ordinary in your neighborhood.

The Sheriff’s Office is also asking you to be attentive because they’re noticing more thefts from storage units.

“Both in Keokuk and Fort Madison over the course of numerous years that I’ve been working investigations with my partner, we’ve worked several cases in Fort Madison assisting them, I know Keokuk has had an increase,” Wray said. “It doesn’t slow down by any means and we’ve had several storage units in the county and we’ve had an increase here lately.”

Wray suggests not putting valuables in storage units and making sure you have insurance on the belongings.

To protect your home and car, Wray recommends setting up a security camera.

