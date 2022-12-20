Ralls County NECAC food pantry seeks donations as food insecurity rises

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - More people are facing food insecurity in Ralls County, Missouri and a local food pantry needs your help.

North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) in New London served about 20 people Monday, many of whom return every month for food.

Guy Hughes and his wife, Christina, are residents of Hannibal, but that was not always the case.

“We was homeless,” Guy said. “We moved in from Nebraska here and we was homeless in a motel.”

They turned to Ralls County NECAC, among other agencies, to get back on their feet this year. They got free food from the food pantry there, which Stephanie Dunker started about a year ago.

“It’s great. You know, if you need food, reach out to Stephanie,” Guy said. “She helps as much as she can. The good people that’s willing to give the stuff to her, for her to be able to hand out to the needy, it’s great too.”

Dunker said this month they gave free food to 178 people.

“The month prior was 128,” Dunker added. “So the need is definitely growing. It’s definitely there.”

Dunker said many paychecks are not getting larger, despite the skyrocketing cost of goods.

“So those that were doing okay before or were able to make it with budgeting is now, it’s a lot harder because the dollar doesn’t stretch,” she said.

While their shelves look full, Dunker said they are in need of more items to keep in storage, so they can continue serving the community.

“These really are your neighbors,” Dunker said. “It really is your family members that are in need.”

If you want to donate, you can bring food to the pantry between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, to 411 Main Street in New London.

If you want to pick up food, bring a form of I.D. That can be a driver’s license, birth certificate or social security card.

You also need to bring a proof of income, which can be a paycheck stub or an award letter from Social Security.

Tri-State area food pantries:

West Central Illinois

Catholic Charities

Address: 620 Maine St. - Quincy, IL

Phone: 217-222-0958 ext. 18

Community for Christ Assistance Center

Address: 113 E. Jefferson - Camp Point, IL

Phone: 217-593-7052

Agency Type: Food Pantry, Soup Kitchen

Address: 224 S. 8th St. - Quincy, IL

Phone: 217-224-5530

Luther Memorial Church Food Pantry

Address: 1210 Jersey - Quincy, IL

Phone: 217-222-5085

Lutheran Church of St. John

Address: 3340 State St. - Quincy, IL

Phone: 217-222-8579

Quanada

Address: 2707 Maine St. - Quincy, IL

Phone: 217-222-0069

Salvation Army - Quincy Food Pantry

Address: 501 Broadway - Quincy, IL

Phone: 217-222-2087

Brown County Food Basket

Address: 211 N. Chestnut - Versailles, IL

Phone: 217-773-3668

Brown County TRRC Field Office

Address: 206 S.W. Cross Street - Mt. Sterling, IL

Phone: 217-773-3141

Barry Food Pantry

Address: 603 Decatur - Barry, IL

Phone: 217-257-0004

Two Rivers Regional Council Food Pantry

Address: 120 S. Madison - Pittsfield, IL

Phone: 217-285-2054

Schuyler County Food Basket

Address: 210 W. Jefferson - Rushville, IL

Phone: 217-322-4716

Northeast Missouri

Center Community Food Pantry

415 S. Public St. Center, MO 63436

573-474-1020

NECAC Food Pantry

411 Main St. New London, MO 63459

573-985-2411

Louisiana Community Food Pantry

406 South Carolina Street, Louisiana Missouri 63353

573-754-2421

Hope Center of Pike County

30 North Court St. Bowling Green Missouri 63334

573-324-6255

Southeast Iowa

Fort Madison Food Pantry

3421 Avenue L. Fort Madison, Iowa

319-372-8071

New Testament Christian Church

1578 Hilton Road, Keokuk, IA 52632

319-524-8727

Community Action of Southeast Iowa

220 South 22nd Street, Keokuk, IA 52632

319-753-0193

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.