Ralls County NECAC food pantry seeks donations as food insecurity rises
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - More people are facing food insecurity in Ralls County, Missouri and a local food pantry needs your help.
North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) in New London served about 20 people Monday, many of whom return every month for food.
Guy Hughes and his wife, Christina, are residents of Hannibal, but that was not always the case.
“We was homeless,” Guy said. “We moved in from Nebraska here and we was homeless in a motel.”
They turned to Ralls County NECAC, among other agencies, to get back on their feet this year. They got free food from the food pantry there, which Stephanie Dunker started about a year ago.
“It’s great. You know, if you need food, reach out to Stephanie,” Guy said. “She helps as much as she can. The good people that’s willing to give the stuff to her, for her to be able to hand out to the needy, it’s great too.”
Dunker said this month they gave free food to 178 people.
“The month prior was 128,” Dunker added. “So the need is definitely growing. It’s definitely there.”
Dunker said many paychecks are not getting larger, despite the skyrocketing cost of goods.
“So those that were doing okay before or were able to make it with budgeting is now, it’s a lot harder because the dollar doesn’t stretch,” she said.
While their shelves look full, Dunker said they are in need of more items to keep in storage, so they can continue serving the community.
“These really are your neighbors,” Dunker said. “It really is your family members that are in need.”
If you want to donate, you can bring food to the pantry between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, to 411 Main Street in New London.
If you want to pick up food, bring a form of I.D. That can be a driver’s license, birth certificate or social security card.
You also need to bring a proof of income, which can be a paycheck stub or an award letter from Social Security.
Tri-State area food pantries:
West Central Illinois
Catholic Charities
Address: 620 Maine St. - Quincy, IL
Phone: 217-222-0958 ext. 18
Community for Christ Assistance Center
Address: 113 E. Jefferson - Camp Point, IL
Phone: 217-593-7052
Agency Type: Food Pantry, Soup Kitchen
Address: 224 S. 8th St. - Quincy, IL
Phone: 217-224-5530
Luther Memorial Church Food Pantry
Address: 1210 Jersey - Quincy, IL
Phone: 217-222-5085
Lutheran Church of St. John
Address: 3340 State St. - Quincy, IL
Phone: 217-222-8579
Quanada
Address: 2707 Maine St. - Quincy, IL
Phone: 217-222-0069
Salvation Army - Quincy Food Pantry
Address: 501 Broadway - Quincy, IL
Phone: 217-222-2087
Brown County Food Basket
Address: 211 N. Chestnut - Versailles, IL
Phone: 217-773-3668
Brown County TRRC Field Office
Address: 206 S.W. Cross Street - Mt. Sterling, IL
Phone: 217-773-3141
Barry Food Pantry
Address: 603 Decatur - Barry, IL
Phone: 217-257-0004
Two Rivers Regional Council Food Pantry
Address: 120 S. Madison - Pittsfield, IL
Phone: 217-285-2054
Schuyler County Food Basket
Address: 210 W. Jefferson - Rushville, IL
Phone: 217-322-4716
Northeast Missouri
Center Community Food Pantry
415 S. Public St. Center, MO 63436
573-474-1020
NECAC Food Pantry
411 Main St. New London, MO 63459
573-985-2411
Louisiana Community Food Pantry
406 South Carolina Street, Louisiana Missouri 63353
573-754-2421
Hope Center of Pike County
30 North Court St. Bowling Green Missouri 63334
573-324-6255
Southeast Iowa
Fort Madison Food Pantry
3421 Avenue L. Fort Madison, Iowa
319-372-8071
New Testament Christian Church
1578 Hilton Road, Keokuk, IA 52632
319-524-8727
Community Action of Southeast Iowa
220 South 22nd Street, Keokuk, IA 52632
319-753-0193
