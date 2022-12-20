Shelby County Commissioners discuss new jail plans

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -Shelby County Commissioners voted to put a sales tax measure on the April 2023 ballot.

The money would be used to build a new law enforcement center.

The current Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and jail is located in the basement of the 125-year-old Shelby County Courthouse.

Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson said the jail is too small and is in poor shape.

“We have some sewer problems. We have no way to segregate or separate any illnesses or sicknesses. If someone is physically violent or if someone is a sexual predator, we have no way to separate them from the general population here,” said Fredrickson.

Shelby County Presiding Commissioner Glenn Eagan said using a sales tax to fund the new facility means Shelby County residents will have help paying for the project.

“A lot of money that would be paid to build this jail will come from out of state, out of county people that will be traveling through Shelby County and purchasing things that will be paying the sales tax,” said Eagan.

If voters approve the plan, the nearly $7 million new jail facility will have double the holding capacity, training rooms for new employees and bigger day rooms for inmates.

“Not trying to build the Taj Mahal, we’re not trying to build something fancy, but trying to build something that is sustainable and that is safe for everybody involved,” said Fredrickson.

Fredrickson said if voters turn down the measure, then his office might have to shut down the jail and pay to hold inmates in the Macon County Jail, which would cost taxpayers over $200,000 a year.

Proposition 1:

Shall the County of Shelby, Missouri impose a county-wide sales tax at the rate of one-half of one percent for a period of twenty years from the date on which such tax is first imposed for the purpose of paying for the construction of a new jail, sheriffs office administrative space, and 911 emergency services? If approved, this sales tax will expire on September 30, 2043 or whenever the final payment occurs on the project financing, whichever comes first. Collections for this Proposition are not to begin until the one-half of one percent sales tax of Proposition 2 is also approved.

