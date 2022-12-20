Time is running out to get your packages mailed before Christmas

By Charity Bell
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The clock is ticking. If you still need to get holiday packages in the mail, you’re running out of time.

Quincy US Postal Service Lead Sales and Services Clerk Jesse Sommers said Monday, Dec. 19, was the last day to get packages sent out and received by Christmas, with ‘Priority Mail’.

But if you haven’t mailed your packages, you still have options.

Sommers said their ‘Express Mail’ option is still available.

Sommers said as long as you have your items mailed by the Dec. 22, they guarantee getting it delivered in two days, but it will cost more money.

”If you want to come in and mail something, just make sure everything is ready to go,” Sommers said. “You have your address clearly, because you know at this point, even if it’s delayed one day that could make the big difference there.”

He said factors like distance, will also make a difference. For example, if you’re mailing to Macomb or Springfield, Illinois, versus somewhere like Seattle, your package will have a better chance of delivering on time for Christmas.

Sommers said you don’t want your items to get smashed, so be sure to pack everything really well.

He said there will be more packages being mailed out with yours in December.

