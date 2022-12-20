Toys for Tots holding Quincy distribution

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local Toys For Tots coordinators are starting to give out the toys they’ve been collecting.

Coordinators Jessica Humke said distribution efforts began Monday with a distribution in Lima, Illinois, and continues Tuesday in Quincy.

Coordinator Jessica Humke said they had to ramp up collections this year because they expanded their services to include families in Brown, Hancock, and Pike Counties. She said donations from the community and businesses have helped them keep up with the demand but said they are still gathering toys to make sure they can cover any unexpected demand.

“I was actually out at Five Below again [Sunday] night at 9:00 p.m. buying more things because it looks like a lot of toys in the warehouse but when you consider we’re serving, just in the distribution days alone with families, we are looking around 1500 children and multiple gifts per children,” Humke said.

She said parents who registered online need to bring a photo ID along with proof of their current address and proof that they have custodial care of the children. Humke said those who registered in person don’t need to worry about that.

Humke said they did experience some toy donation shortfalls for kids ages eight and up but they were able to make that up using monetary donations to buy toys.

She said they’re also starting to plan ahead for next year.

“We really want to focus next year, early on in the year, building some additional leadership opportunities within Toys for Tots, especially if we can find some in those counties,” she said. “People that can help us with planning out all those toy drives at different locations, helping with technology of what’s a more efficient way to do online applications.”

She said they want to start next year’s campaign on October 1st when the Marine Corps starts their campaign so they can help register families and get them finalized before the start of December and get a head start on gathering toys.

Humke said they also started using social media during the collection process to highlight which gender and age group most needed donations. She said this helped them meet demand, especially when it came to older kids and it’s something they plan on doing next year.

Toys for Tots is still collecting monetary and toy donations. You can bring donations to their warehouse at 30th and Locust or donate on their website.

