WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 19) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Prepare To Host Monmouth-Roseville At “The Pit” On Tuesday In Final Game Before Holiday Break

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame head coach Ken Meyer (8th season) continues to focus in on finding that combination on the hardwood this season that will help the Raiders find the consistency that the program has been known for throughout his tenure at the helm of the program. Right now, the (4-4) squad is still having stretches where scoring the basketball is a challenge, and those dry spells on the court, have led to three straight losses for the Raiders. Untimely turnovers have also played a role along with a few defensive miscues, but coach Meyer understands that the unit is still fighting to find and establish an identity on the hardwood. The 2022-23 Raiders have shown flashes of promise this season that give longtime QND boosters hope that this year’s team will eventually find the right combination to put points on the board. Hopefully those points will lead to a few more wins the rest of this month and into January.

Right now, the Raiders are focused in on getting back on the winning track starting Tuesday when QND will host Monmouth-Roseville. The last time QND and the Titans met in the hardwood (December 21, 2021), the Raiders lost at home 52-49. Quincy Notre Dame will have to change that storyline in a big way in 24 hours if they hope to start their “Holiday Break” off on a positive note. Coach Meyer took timeout from practice earlier today to offer a scouting report on MRHS. We’ll have details...

