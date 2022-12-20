Winter car seat safety reminders from the Macomb Fire Department

MACOMB (WGEM) - As the colder months have settled in, officials at the Macomb Fire Department are shedding some light on how to keep your child safe in a car seat this winter.

Firefighter Jason Schade said he often sees several mistakes when it comes to car seats while out on call.

“A lot of the common mistakes we see are the wrong seats,” Schade said.

Illinois law requires children aged 2 or younger to be properly secured in a rear-facing child restraint system, unless they weigh more than 40 pounds or are more than 40 inches tall.

When a child outgrows a rear-facing seat, they may transition to a forward-facing harness, usually between the ages of 4 and 8 years.

From ages 8 to 12, state law requires children to stay in a belt-positioning booster seat.

While warm, puffy coats are a necessity, Schade recommends thinking twice before leaving it on while in a car seat.

”We all want to keep our kids warm, but once they’re in the car, the car should be heated and that [coat] needs to come off,” Schade said. “The retainer clip should go right here at armpit level and with a puffy jacket on, that is not flesh against the chest.”

He said keeping the coat on could be disastrous in the event of a wreck.

”In a wreck they would slam forward into it, so it’s better to take the coat or the baggy shirt off while you’re in the car,” Schade said.

Additionally, Schade mentioned that loose items in the back seat should be kept to a minimum as they can also be a hazard in the event of a wreck.

