Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert day scheduled for Thursday and Friday. There will be hazardous travel on both Thursday and Friday. We are expecting accumulating snow on Thursday on the order of 3 to 8 inches. That forecast can change between now and then but that is our best forecast as of this time. On Friday in addition to the snow that is on the ground, there will be extremely gusty wind gusting, in excess of 45 possibly up to 50 miles an hour. Not only will that give us blowing snow, but we will also have dangerous wind chill values down around the 25 to 30 below zero range. There are different scenarios that could play out where we could see some rain to start things off and that would eat into some of the snow totals. Just bear in mind that this forecast will evolve and will likely change. We just want to give everyone enough advance notice during this heavy travel season. As of the writing of this forecast, I would not recommend traveling on Thursday or Friday.

