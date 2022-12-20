Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill

Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert day scheduled for Thursday and Friday. There will be hazardous travel on both Thursday and Friday. We are expecting accumulating snow on Thursday on the order of 3 to 8 inches. That forecast can change between now and then but that is our best forecast as of this time. On Friday in addition to the snow that is on the ground, there will be extremely gusty wind gusting, in excess of 45 possibly up to 50 miles an hour. Not only will that give us blowing snow, but we will also have dangerous wind chill values down around the 25 to 30 below zero range. There are different scenarios that could play out where we could see some rain to start things off and that would eat into some of the snow totals. Just bear in mind that this forecast will evolve and will likely change. We just want to give everyone enough advance notice during this heavy travel season. As of the writing of this forecast, I would not recommend traveling on Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinkamp
Jeffrey Steinkamp, longtime Quincy civic leader, dies
Michael Willis
Two injured in Adams County crash, driver fled on foot
Farm Equipment shed fire
Farm equipment shed in Keokuk catches fire
Travel will not be easy across much of the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Afternoon
StormTrak Weather Monday Afternoon
Travel will not be easy across much of the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri
StromTrak Weather Monday Morning
Light rain or snow showers will be possible today, before a much larger storm later in the week.
Few Rain/Snow Showers Today; Then Focus Turns to Cold & Snow Thursday