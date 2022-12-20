Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watches Issued

The entire region remains under a Winter Storm Watch.
The entire region remains under a Winter Storm Watch.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday and Friday remain Weather Alert Days with travel discouraged due to the coming wintry weather and arctic air invasion. Snow totals have peeled back a tad from earlier model projections; however, a couple inches of accumulating snow are still likely. Snow will begin on Thursday and will likely wrap up Thursday night into Friday. As the snow falls, temperatures will plummet, and winds will strengthen significantly. Winds could gust as high as 40-50mph.

Even a few inches of snow, combined with those strong winds, could lead to significant reductions to visibility and the possibility of near blizzard conditions. The strong winds, combined with falling temperatures, will also lead to dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills could fall as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero. That is why a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Shelby, Ralls, Pike, Adams and Brown Counties. This watch goes from Thursday night through Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect area wide for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinkamp
Jeffrey Steinkamp, longtime Quincy civic leader, dies
Travel will not be easy across much of the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill
According to city officials, the city-wide cleanup will look a little different this year.
Quincy holiday trash pick-up

Latest News

Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill
StormTrak Weather Monday Afternoon
StormTrak Weather Monday Afternoon
Travel will not be easy across much of the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri
StromTrak Weather Monday Morning