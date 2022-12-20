Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watches Issued

Thursday and Friday remain Weather Alert Days with travel discouraged due to the coming wintry weather and arctic air invasion. Snow totals have peeled back a tad from earlier model projections; however, a couple inches of accumulating snow are still likely. Snow will begin on Thursday and will likely wrap up Thursday night into Friday. As the snow falls, temperatures will plummet, and winds will strengthen significantly. Winds could gust as high as 40-50mph.

Even a few inches of snow, combined with those strong winds, could lead to significant reductions to visibility and the possibility of near blizzard conditions. The strong winds, combined with falling temperatures, will also lead to dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills could fall as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero. That is why a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Shelby, Ralls, Pike, Adams and Brown Counties. This watch goes from Thursday night through Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect area wide for Thursday.

