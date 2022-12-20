Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinkamp
Jeffrey Steinkamp, longtime Quincy civic leader, dies
Travel will not be easy across much of the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill
According to city officials, the city-wide cleanup will look a little different this year.
Quincy holiday trash pick-up

Latest News

A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
The logo for chemical and consumer products maker 3M appears on a screen above the trading...
Spurred by regulators, 3M to phase out “forever chemicals”
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
How Congress is changing electoral law in response to Jan. 6
His portrait will appear on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
New money featuring King Charles unveiled
His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes