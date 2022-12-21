58 local non-profits receive a combined $376K in year-end grants

The Community Foundation's 2022 grantmaking total amounted to more than $1.89 million.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Wednesday, 58 local non-profits received more than $376,000 from the Community Foundation Serves West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.

This year also marks the 25th year for the foundation.

In that time, they’ve made more than $14 million in grants.

”We feel very blessed to provide these grants year after year,” Community Foundation CEO Catherine Meckes said. “They’re endowed, which means they’re permanent and that means that these non-profits can count on getting a grant every single December.”

The Community Foundation serves 12 counties: Adams, Brown, Hancock, and Pike in Illinois and Clark, Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Knox, Pike, Monroe and Shelby counties in Missouri.

For 2022 overall, the foundation’s grantmaking total amounted to more than $1.89 million.

”Our grants this year range from $288 to more than $76,000, so quite a range there, but every little bit helps,” Meckes added. “It’s been a very difficult three years for our non-profit organizations, so to be able to provide this influx at the end of the year feels really good.”

A full list of non-profits who received funding can be found here.

