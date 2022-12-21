Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 21st, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Evan Obert
Erika Bouchard
Madelyn Hamelton
Sherry Newcomb
Dave Dixon
Jesse Davis
Emery Gronewold
Eric Duesterhaus
Kenny Kammerer
Todd Hinton
Larry Leebold
Margie Clugsten
Patty Recksieck
Carol Ackers
Marna Mathes
Dianne Kleine
Kelsey Anders
Misty Peikett
Shannon Stupavsky
ANNIVERSARIES
Larry & Norma Gronewold
Rod & Mixie Tippey
George & Phyllis Siepel
Brad & Angie Meierotto
Dave & Terry Howell
Gary & Kathy Stansberry
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.