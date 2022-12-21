City of Pittsfield rolls out new app

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A new app that the city of Pittsfield rolled out this week aims to give its residents “the whole town right in your back pocket.”

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said the app, called “The City of Pittsfield”, will replace the app they launched last year called “Simplicity”.

“The City of Pittsfield” will do much of same that “Simplicity” did -- providing community updates such as upcoming events or emergencies, and paying water, sewer, and gas bills directly through the app.

Mendenhall said the city received positive feedback from residents about Simplicity, but noticed it was not very user-friendly on their end.

Simplicity’s replacement is Arkansas-based company Apptegy, that normally launches apps for schools. Mendenhall said Pittsfield is the first city the app is doing business with.

“Everybody uses their phone to want to know what’s going on,” Mendenhall said. “But nobody is on our website, I mean, from our community. And they said studies show that the only people that get on your website are people that are looking to come to the community, to move or travel here.”

Mendenhall said Simplicity will still be around until the city of Pittsfield has the bill pay featured installed on it.

The app is for both iPhone and Android.

