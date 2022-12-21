Fire starts in garage of Quincy home overnight

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters responded to a fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived on scene around 12:20 a.m. at 1824 Golden Grove Street.

Firefighters said the fire started in the garage and was put out within ten minutes upon arrival.

They said that the garage sustained extensive damage, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

They started putting out hot spots after the fire was contained.

No injuries were reported, and the two occupants of the home made it out safely.

Investigators arrived on scene around 2 a.m.

Police, ambulance, and Ameren were also on scene.

