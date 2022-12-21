GREDF reflects on 2022 economic growth in Adams County

By Charity Bell
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - So far this year, 56 new businesses have opened in Adams County according to Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF).

Tuesday, (GREDF) held its annual meeting. It reflected on the growth in Quincy and Adams County in 2022. Nearly 100 people attend the meeting and heard statistics about what’s happening here in Adams County.

GREDF President Kyle Moore said 142 families have moved to Quincy and are working for 80 different employers. Moore said that’s in relation to this year’s focused effort on talent attraction.

He said GREDF has more than 118 members who also heard from the head of Intersect Illinois, who is in charge of business attraction for the state, the mayor of Quincy and the chairman of Adams County.

”We’ve got our staff together to talk about everything we’ve helped,” Moore said. “In fact, we’ve helped with exciting projects like Sunset Home; getting them financing through the city council. So, it’s just a way to celebrate out wins here in Quincy and Adams County,” Moore said.

Moore said they also celebrated an Iowa-Based Manufacturing Company, TriMark, moving to Quincy, next to its client Knapheide, helping to bring even more jobs to the area.

Moore said, 2023′s goal is to also assess the local housing market. He said today, there are 595 open jobs in Adams County, paying more than $37,000 per year. While at the same time, we only have 149 houses on the market.

He said that’s a housing shortage and GREDF will devote efforts to help meet the need in 2023.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinkamp
Jeffrey Steinkamp, longtime Quincy civic leader, dies
Travel will not be easy across much of the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill
According to city officials, the city-wide cleanup will look a little different this year.
Quincy holiday trash pick-up

Latest News

Palmyra Fire truck
Palmyra Fire Department gets new fire truck
Palmyra Fire Department gets new fire truck
Palmyra Fire Department gets new fire truck
The city of Camp Point, Illinois will soon have a fitness center. Dalton Heubner said...
New fitness center to come to Camp Point
New fitness center to come to Camp Point
New fitness center to come to Camp Point
Tips to save money this winter season
Tips to save money this winter season