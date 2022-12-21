GREDF reflects on 2022 economic growth in Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) - So far this year, 56 new businesses have opened in Adams County according to Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF).

Tuesday, (GREDF) held its annual meeting. It reflected on the growth in Quincy and Adams County in 2022. Nearly 100 people attend the meeting and heard statistics about what’s happening here in Adams County.

GREDF President Kyle Moore said 142 families have moved to Quincy and are working for 80 different employers. Moore said that’s in relation to this year’s focused effort on talent attraction.

He said GREDF has more than 118 members who also heard from the head of Intersect Illinois, who is in charge of business attraction for the state, the mayor of Quincy and the chairman of Adams County.

”We’ve got our staff together to talk about everything we’ve helped,” Moore said. “In fact, we’ve helped with exciting projects like Sunset Home; getting them financing through the city council. So, it’s just a way to celebrate out wins here in Quincy and Adams County,” Moore said.

Moore said they also celebrated an Iowa-Based Manufacturing Company, TriMark, moving to Quincy, next to its client Knapheide, helping to bring even more jobs to the area.

Moore said, 2023′s goal is to also assess the local housing market. He said today, there are 595 open jobs in Adams County, paying more than $37,000 per year. While at the same time, we only have 149 houses on the market.

He said that’s a housing shortage and GREDF will devote efforts to help meet the need in 2023.

