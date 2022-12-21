Hannibal high school Holiday Day of Giving

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal high school students spent the day helping several community organizations for the holidays.

It was the high schools first year of Holiday Day of Giving.

“There’s so many of our community members that want to help our students however they can, so this was a unique opportunity for our students to give back in a large capacity across our community as well,” said District Communications Specialist Andrea Campbell.

The students did things like performing Christmas songs in nursing homes, bake cookies for emergency services and make blankets for kids in foster care.

“I think it’s good that we can go out and help people and I’m glad they’re giving us the opportunity to do that because I know a lot of people need it,” said Hannibal Sophomore Leslie Bowen.

Organizations like Avenues have received help from these students.

Students wrapped presents donated from Java Jive to give to Avenues that will help them with families involved in domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

“It assists us and enables us to still be working with the clients and not having to worry about wrapping the gifts and taking away from going to court with them or assisting them in their crisis,” said Avenues Co-Director Stephanie Black.

There were 450 students that volunteered.

With that much help, the students were able to bake 55 dozen cookies and packed over 2,600 buddy packs.

Campbell said they’re hoping to be able to do this again next Christmas.

She said for now, their next community project will be a Day of Caring for their seniors in May.

