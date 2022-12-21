Keep your house from becoming a holiday burglary target

QUINCY (WGEM) - With so many planning on traveling this week, you want to make sure your place isn’t inviting to burglars while you’re gone.

Alarms Systems Inc. technical operations director Kerry Davis said it’s important to make sure your house looks like it’s occupied.

“People leave for the holidays, their lights aren’t on,” he said. “The signs that nobody is there: the driveway isn’t clean, cars left out, no footsteps to the mailbox even, no sign that somebody has been picking up the mail.”

Davis said it’s also a good idea to remove all valuables from your car if you’re leaving it behind.

Quincy Police Department patrol officer Toddy Kelly said if you are away, it’s not good to announce it on social media, as it lets burglars know that you won’t be home. He said it’s a good idea to have a trusted neighbor watch your house while you’re away.

Kelly said there are a number of signs someone might be casing your house.

“It would be, obviously early morning, late nights, people constantly around the area of your home, maybe around your property, whether it’s going through the alley and then around to the main road,” he said.

Kelly said for people who have attached garages or detached garages, to make sure those doors are locked as well. He said a good deterrent for thieves is doorbell cameras and cameras, especially for thieves stealing packages off porches.

Kelly said you can contact the Quincy Police Department to request an extra patrol around your house while you are away. All you have to do is call the department at 217-228-4470.

