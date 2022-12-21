Lee County first responders prepare to keep residents safe in extreme weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - First responders in Lee County are taking extra precautions to ensure you’re safe as extreme winter weather conditions roll in.

Lee County Emergency Medical Services are preparing for extreme cold and wind to come to the Tri-States by loading their fleet with blankets and increasing on-duty staff to ensure good response times in bad weather.

Director Mark Long said EMS typically has two trucks with staff members stationed in Keokuk, one in Fort Madison and one in Donnellson.

“During the storm, we’ll add an additional truck in Fort Madison, we’ll have a couple of supervisors out and running around and rapid response vehicles and then we’ll also, we could potentially add another truck in Donnellson if we needed to,” said Long.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said his department will increase patrolling, so they can respond quicker should crashes or car break downs occur.

“Extra staff, extra patrols, I’ll even be out tomorrow morning early just driving around seeing the normal routes because there are still people commuting and driving to work,” Weber said. “We don’t want anybody sitting at a deer accident for two hours in this kind of weather.”

Weber to stay at home if you don’t need to be on the roads.

“Ice and snow changes things and the normal procedure you have has to be changed because the surface of the roadway will be,” said Weber.

He cautions drivers to take it slow on slick roads, so you can prevent your next ride being in an ambulance.

“Vehicle accidents are always a big one, especially for the big snow of the year, we always have people that are out of practice driving in the snow,” Long said.

Should you have car problems in the extreme cold over the next few days, Weber advised that you to stay in your vehicle instead of getting out trying to fix the problem.

He said it’s better to contact emergency services to help fix your car than to risk getting frostbite trying to repair your vehicle.

