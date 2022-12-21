MDH makes adjustments to testing procedures as cases, demand rise

MACOMB (WGEM) - The procedure for receiving a test swab at McDonough District Hospital has changed.

Now, patients who are feeling symptoms of COVID-19, RSV or influenza can utilize a testing drive-thru.

Chief Medical Officer Edwin Card said the change was made to accommodate the increasing amount of tests requested.

”We had back ups in the emergency room because of people coming in for testing, and that’s way more expensive and sort of clogs up the system at the same time,” he said.

In the first ten days of December, the hospital performed more than 250 tests for COVID-19, RSV and influenza.

From Dec. 11 to Dec. 21, that number increased to 400 tests, with a higher likelihood of testing positive for Influenza A.

Before the testing drive-thru opened, Card said patients needed an order from a doctor to receive a test.

Patients can now be single-swab tested from their vehicle.

Upon arrival, patients should have a photo ID and insurance card readily available.

The testing drive-thru is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on weekends.

MDH is located at 525 E. Grant Street.

Patients can also preregister by calling (309) 836-1753.

