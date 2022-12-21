New fitness center to come to Camp Point

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Camp Point, Illinois will soon have a fitness center. Dalton Heubner said construction is still in the beginning stages.

Heubner said some people have to travel at least 30 minutes away to work out.

After noticing this need, he said he bought the former Body Shop building that has been sitting vacant for months.

“Really have been wanting to open up a gym for probably the last five or six years. Recently, my wife’s pregnant, so it’s kind of something that I wanted to have to be able to tell my kid,” Heubner said. “To say, ‘Hey, sometimes you have to be able to take a risk and whatever you’re passionate about, sometimes you got to take that and go for it.’”

He wants to repurpose it for something that can benefit families in the rural community and possibly attract others who are looking to move to Adams County.

“Another thing is, it’s kind of a faith-filled risk. I’ve been listening to sermons lately and there’s a couple that kind of spoke to me and its like, ‘Hey, it’s time to go ahead and pull the trigger on this,’” he said.

Heubner hopes to have the facility up and running in the next four months. It’ll be open 24 hours a day and have key card access, located at 201 East Jefferson Street in Camp Point.

