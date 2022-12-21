Palmyra Fire Department gets new fire truck

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Fire Department added a brand new engine to the fleet.

Fire Chief Gary Crane said it is their first new pumper truck since 1994.

It’s an addition to their current fleet, as they plan to open another station in Taylor, Missouri, and need an apparatus there.

Crane said the new truck will benefit their emergency response.

“We have a 1,500 gallon a minute pump on it and a 1,000 gallon tank and a light tower that goes 23 feet above the top of that truck for lighting up the area at night in wrecks and stuff like that,” he said. “We run a lot of car accidents, so it comes in there to keep everybody safe.”

Crane said the truck and new equipment cost around $750,000.

He said their new Taylor station is still in the design phase of the project.

