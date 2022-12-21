Pike County Health Dept. immunization clinic closed through 2022

By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - An upcoming Pike County Health Department immunization clinic, which is in partnership with the Adams County Health Department, has been cancelled.

Health officials said the clinic was set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 22 and would have been the last one until 2023.

The clinic, which offers immunizations and vaccines transported and provided by ACHD that are not normally available at the PCHD, was cancelled due to the upcoming snowstorm on Thursday, which will prevent those ACHD workers making the trip up to Pittsfield.

The clinic will resume on Jan. 5 2023.

“Our (new) hours will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays through March 15,” said ACHD immunization supervisor Leanne Williams. “Then we’ll be going back to 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.”

Williams said the partnership, which started last month, will be ongoing.

The clinic operates on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary. Most insurance is accepted and there are financial assistance programs offered to cover some vaccine costs.

All CDC recommended vaccines are offered at the clinic for children and adults.

More more information you can visit the PCHD’s website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Steinkamp
Jeffrey Steinkamp, longtime Quincy civic leader, dies
Travel will not be easy across much of the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Weather Alert Day Declared; Travel Impacts Expected Thur-Fri
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Thursday
Winter Storm Developing- Hazardous Travel - Dangerous Wind Chill
According to city officials, the city-wide cleanup will look a little different this year.
Quincy holiday trash pick-up

Latest News

City of Keokuk to implement vacant property ordinance
City of Keokuk to implement vacant property ordinance
City of Pittsfield rolls out new app
City of Pittsfield rolls out new app
Pike County Health Dept. immunization clinic closed through 2022
Pike County Health Dept. immunization clinic closed through 2022
City of Pittsfield
City of Pittsfield rolls out new app